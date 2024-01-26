0
Friday 26 January 2024 - 23:43

US Pauses Funding UNRWA over Allegations Against Staff

Story Code : 1111810
US Pauses Funding UNRWA over Allegations Against Staff
The State Department on Friday said it is pausing additional funding for the UN Palestinian refugee agency after Israel alleged 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

A senior United Nations official announced on Friday that Israeli authorities have provided the organization with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the October 7 attacks known as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. The UN added the case is under investigation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked for a "swift" investigation of the Israeli allegations against UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) employees, said his spokesman on Friday.

"The Secretary-General has been briefed by the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, regarding extremely serious allegations which implicate several UNRWA staff members in the terror attacks of 7 October in Israel," said Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

As the people of Gaza need urgent humanitarian aid, the Western countries continue to support the Israeli regime.

At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 wounded by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war after October 7, the latest figures published by the Gaza Health Ministry indicate. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
27 January 2024
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza 'Genocide'
27 January 2024
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
27 January 2024
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
27 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
26 January 2024
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
26 January 2024
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
26 January 2024
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
26 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
26 January 2024
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
26 January 2024
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
26 January 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime's Iron Dome
25 January 2024