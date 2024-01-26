US Pauses Funding UNRWA over Allegations Against Staff

Islam Times - The US announced that it has cut off its financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees, following Israel's allegation of 12 UN staff for their involvement in the October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The State Department on Friday said it is pausing additional funding for the UN Palestinian refugee agency after Israel alleged 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.A senior United Nations official announced on Friday that Israeli authorities have provided the organization with information about the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the October 7 attacks known as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. The UN added the case is under investigation.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked for a "swift" investigation of the Israeli allegations against UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) employees, said his spokesman on Friday."The Secretary-General has been briefed by the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, regarding extremely serious allegations which implicate several UNRWA staff members in the terror attacks of 7 October in Israel," said Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.As the people of Gaza need urgent humanitarian aid, the Western countries continue to support the Israeli regime.At least 26,083 Palestinians have been killed and 64,487 wounded by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war after October 7, the latest figures published by the Gaza Health Ministry indicate.