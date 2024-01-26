0
Friday 26 January 2024 - 23:51

Unity of Muslims to Increase Capabilities of Islamic World

Islamic centers and scholars of Islam can play a leading role in strengthening the position of Islam in the global equations, Enayati said in a meeting held in Riyadh with Secretary General of Muslim World League Mohammed Al-Issa, IRNA reported on Friday.

The meeting among the Islamic scholars would make the viewpoints come closer, the ambassador noted.

For his part, Al-Issa stressed the importance of fostering solidarity despite the variety of religions.

In the meeting, the two sides said deepening of religious, cultural, and scientific cooperation between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia would be effective in the solidarity of the Islamic World.
