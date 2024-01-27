ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention

Islam Times - Orderering Israel to take all measures to prevent Genocide in Gaza Strip, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an emergency order for the Israeli regime to abide by the Genocide Convention.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to deliver on Friday its much-anticipated ruling on the provisional measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel.The court will not be pronouncing a final verdict on the merits of the genocide allegations, but will instead be ruling on the nine provisional measures requested by South Africa.The United Nations International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take urgent measures to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip has caused numerous casualties and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, said Joan Donoghue, President of the UN International Court of Justice."Israel must take all necessary measures to prevent all acts that fall under the Genocide Convention," said Joan Donoghue.The court also ordered Israeli authorities to "take action against those who incite genocide" and ordered Israel to report back in a month on the implementation of the measures, it said.On January 11-12, the top United Nations court in The Hague held public hearings on South Africa's suit. In its address, South Africa's representatives urged the ICJ to obligate Israel to end its military operation in the Gaza Strip, ensure that the enclaves' residents have access to food, water and humanitarian aid, and abstain from actions that could worsen the situation.