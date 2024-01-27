0
Saturday 27 January 2024 - 00:00

UK: Pro-Palestine Protesters Confront Labor Fundraiser

Story Code : 1111818
UK: Pro-Palestine Protesters Confront Labor Fundraiser
A man, who said he has lost his mother and several other family members in Gaza, confronted member of parliament Angela Raynor as she was speaking and showed pictures of his murdered loved ones.

“Why are you not demanding a ceasefire?” he shouted before being taken away by security.

“Women and children dead Angela Raynor, and you call yourself a modern-day feminist, I don’t think so,” a woman told the lawmaker before being taken away.

“Women having to use scraps, tents for sanitary towels. Where’s your voice Angela? Call yourself a feminist. I really don’t think so.”

A third protester then also appeared and confronted shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, but Rayner interjected and told the person: “You’ve made your point.”

Prior to leaving, the woman at the back of the room added: “25,000 people dead Angela and rising.”

Both were then heard shouting “shame, shame on all of you” as Police and security staff escorted them from the room.

One of the protesters could be heard telling police “you’re hurting me” as they tried to get them to leave.

The protest comes as the International Court of Justice [ICJ] is set to deliver its highly anticipated verdict on South Africa’s genocide case against “Israel”.

Reuters has reported the verdict will be made around midday in a hearing that is expected to last around an hour.

The Labor Party have come in for criticism for their stance on a ceasefire in the Middle East since “Israeli” aggression broke out last October, with Keir Starmer refusing to call for one.

It has led to division within the party with more than 50 Labor MPs backing the SNP’s call for a ceasefire back in November.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
27 January 2024
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza 'Genocide'
27 January 2024
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
27 January 2024
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
27 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
26 January 2024
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
26 January 2024
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
26 January 2024
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
26 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
26 January 2024
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
26 January 2024
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
26 January 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime's Iron Dome
25 January 2024