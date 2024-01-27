0
Saturday 27 January 2024 - 00:04

Iran Praises South Africa’s Genocide Case against “Israel”

Story Code : 1111820
In a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart on Thursday night, Raisi hailed the African government’s initiative and courageous move to file a complaint at the ICJ against the “Israeli” entity for its crimes in Gaza.

“This measure, taken by a country that has experienced the bitterness of racism and genocide for years, has been hailed and applauded not only by the Islamic world, but the whole free and freedom-seeking nations,” he said.

“The entity and its cohorts will definitely seek to deflect the judicial processes in the ICJ case,” he noted, adding that “The humanitarian community and all nations expect the court [ICJ] to exercise justice and indict the criminal Zionist entity.”

Reaffirming Iran’s support for South Africa’s brave action, Raisi said while the international organizations have remained passive and idle regarding the “Israeli” atrocities in Gaza, the name of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will go down in history, along with Nelson Mandela, as a figure combating racism and advocating justice in the world.

For his part, Ramaphosa described Iran as a genuine and reliable friend of South Africa in hard times.

He said South Africa is delighted to see that “influential and pacific” countries, like Iran, are supporting the Palestinian people and their rights.

Ramaphosa underlined that his country’s determination to fight against the “Israeli” genocidal crimes will by no means be undermined in the face of opposition from certain countries backing “Israel”.

In parallel, he noted that those countries have always adopted “hypocritical and insincere” stances on the international developments, but their true face has been disclosed after the heinous catastrophe in Gaza, because the world nations have realized that those hypocrites do not care about the lives of humans.

Ramaphosa finally highlighted South Africa’s respect for the Iranian government and nation, saying the history of bilateral relations is filled with close cooperation.
