0
Saturday 27 January 2024 - 00:07

WHO Chief Breaks Down in Tears Describing Hellish Gaza Conditions

Story Code : 1111823
WHO Chief Breaks Down in Tears Describing Hellish Gaza Conditions
Addressing the WHO Executive Board in the Swiss city of Geneva on Thursday during a discussion about the Gaza health emergency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus became emotional, describing conditions in Gaza as “hellish.”

“I’m a true believer because of my own experience that war doesn’t bring solution, except more war, more hatred, more agony, more destruction. So, let’s choose peace and resolve this issue politically,” said Tedros, who lived through war as a child and whose own children hid in a bunker during bombardments in Ethiopia’s 1998-2000 border war with Eritrea.

“I think all of you have said the two-state solution and so on, and hope this war will end and move into a true solution,” he said, before breaking down.

The WHO chief said he was “struggling to speak” as he looked down and took a long pause before adding that it was because the situation in Gaza was “beyond words.”

“Seventy percent of the dead [in Gaza] are children and women. That alone is enough for a ceasefire,” Tedros said.

In the same address, the WHO chief warned that more people in Gaza would die of starvation and disease.

“If you add all that, I think it’s not easy to understand how hellish the situation is,” he said.

The speech comes as heavy fighting is underway in the vicinity of al-Aqsa, Nasser, al-Amal and al-Kheir hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis with the “Israeli” military continuing its intense ground operations and aerial bombardment.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] has posted a video, showing a doctor holding a 1-kilogram piece of shrapnel removed from a 60-year-old patient’s shoulder at the al-Amal Hospital.

“The operation was crowned with success despite the scarcity of available medical capabilities and the occupation’s continued siege and targeting of the hospital’s surroundings,” PRCS wrote on X.

Earlier in the week, three people were reported killed in an attack on the entrance to the Palestine Red Crescent Society’s ambulance center and one was killed in an attack on al-Amal Hospital.

The “Israeli” strikes have killed at least 200 people and caused injuries to 370 others in 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The “Israeli” entity launched hostilities in Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

More than 100 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,083 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
27 January 2024
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza 'Genocide'
27 January 2024
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
27 January 2024
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
27 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
26 January 2024
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
26 January 2024
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
26 January 2024
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
26 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Continue Targeting US Bases in Support of Gaza
26 January 2024
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
N Korea Host Chinese Delegation to Boost Ties with Beijing
26 January 2024
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
Ansarullah Orders US, British UN Staff to Leave Yemen
26 January 2024
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Regime's Iron Dome
25 January 2024