Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza

Islam Times - US President Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone conversation last week that he will not support a year-long war in Gaza, Hebrew media outlet “Walla” reports.

Citing two anonymous US officials, the report revealed that Biden asked Netanyahu to speed up the transition to low-intensity fighting against Hamas that would reduce harm to civilians.Biden reportedly told Netanyahu that he does not understand what “Israel’s” strategy for ending the war is, and pressed him to provide an answer as to what the plan is for the day after the war ends.In response to the “Walla” report, Netanyahu’s office says, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appreciates President Biden’s support and made it clear in his conversation with him that ‘Israel’ is determined to continue the war until all its goals are completed.”