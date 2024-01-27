0
Saturday 27 January 2024 - 00:09

Hezbollah’s Latest Footage Stuns “Israeli” Media

Story Code : 1111825
“Israeli” media reports highlighted that Hezbollah released images of an aerial operation with an offensive drone equipped with the latest high-definition video cameras, targeting spying devices in the North, clarifying that “the utilized drone was repurposed to target a concealed objective”.

“Israeli” media also speculated that a particular camera had been affixed to the launched rocket, raising the question, “How did Hezbollah succeed in achieving a hit during a time when we are at the highest level of alertness?”

The remarks came shortly after the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon released on Thursday footage of its fighters targeting an espionage dome at the “Israeli” occupation military's “Jal al-Allam” Site using specialized rocket artillery.

Earlier, Hezbollah announced that its Resistance fighters targeted the “Israeli” “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms in the eastern sector with rocket artillery, achieving a direct hit.

Later, the Resistance confirmed that its fighters attacked the “Jal Al-Allam” Site with rocket artillery and achieved a direct hit.

Moreover, Hezbollah mentioned that its fighters launched an aerial operation with two offensive drones, targeting one of the air system sites and Iron Dome platforms near the "Kfar Blum" settlement, resulting in direct hits.
