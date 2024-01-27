0
Israel’s War on Gaza: Nasser Hospital without Power amid Khan Younis Assault

The war in Gaza has entered its 113th day, and the fighting continues in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, between the resistance forces and the Israeli regime military.

Residents of al-Dahra forced to evacuate by Israeli army and then fired on, as Khan Younis relentlessly targeted by Israeli strikes and snipers shoot at Palestinians leaving al-Amal Hospital.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has delivered its ruling on the emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel over its war on the Gaza Strip.

ICJ has ordered Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

At least 26,083 people have been killed and 64,487 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
