Saturday 27 January 2024 - 08:38

Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza

Story Code : 1111873
The forces "carried out an operation targeting a British oil tanker 'Marlin Luanda' in the Gulf of Aden, using a number of appropriate naval missiles," spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a video statement on Friday.

"The hit was direct, leading to its burning," he added.

Over the past month, the forces and Yemen's Ansarullah popular Resistance movement have been staging many such strikes against Israeli vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.

The operations have been described as a response to the October 7, 2023-present war and siege that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's Resistance movements.

More than 26,000 Palestinians, some 70 percent of whom are women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far, while upwards of 64,100 others have been injured.

Saree said the forces would continue their operations "until the aggression is stopped and food and medicine are allowed [to flow towards] the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

The United States and the UK have also conducted several missile attacks against Yemeni targets in response to the Yemeni strikes.

The spokesman said, "The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their adoption of all military measures within the right to defend beloved Yemen and to emphasize the ongoing practical solidarity with the Palestinian people."
