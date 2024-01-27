Iraqi Resistance Attacks 2 US Bases in Syria

Islam Times - Iraq's Islamic Resistance has carried out fresh attacks on two US bases in the Syrian soil.

Issuing a statement, the Resistance group said that it had targeted two American bases in Syria's al-Khazra village and Koniko gas field.Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.