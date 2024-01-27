In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships

Islam Times - Zionist sources reported that insurance companies have suspended their services to Israeli and American ships crossing the Red Sea.

This decision comes in light of the military operations conducted by the US in its attacks on Yemen, and Washington's move to offer support for Israel and ships bound for occupied Palestine in the Red Sea, Yemen’s Al Masirah news network reported.The reports described the insurance companies' steps as crucial and exceptional. It added that stopping insurance would cost Israeli ships a longer sailing time, as it would leave them with two options.Bypassing Africa via the Cape of Good Hope, southwest of South Africa is the first option, adding at least two weeks and more costs to the journey from the east.The other option is utilizing logistic ports in the Eastern Mediterranean, where goods would be unloaded and reloaded onto Israel-linked ships.In the same regard, a Zionist newspaper mentioned that Israeli companies have announced an increase in prices for some of their food products, ranging from 7% to 15%, starting next month.The same newspaper revealed that the price of maritime transportation to occupied Palestine has increased from $1,500 to $7,200, and the transportation duration has doubled from 35-40 days to 65-80 days.Earlier, the international agency Bloomberg and the American network CNN revealed that insurance companies are now refusing to cover the risks for American and British ships crossing the Red Sea due to increased threats following the strikes carried out by the US and Britain against Yemen.Sana'a repeatedly emphasizes its commitment to the security of navigation in the Red Sea for all ships except Israeli and American ones or those heading to the occupied ports in Palestine until the aggression on Gaza ceases. It warned Washington against militarizing the Red Sea after announcing the establishment of a maritime "alliance" aimed at protecting Israel.The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7, after the Palestinian Resistance carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people.