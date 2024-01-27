US Recognizes Success of Russian Counter-Measures against Sanctions: Envoy

Islam Times - Certain representatives of the Washington administration had to recognize the success of Russian measures to curb consequences of Western sanctions, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"American politicians seem to refuse to understand the meaninglessness of illegitimate restrictive policy towards our country. It was already proven in practice, that any attempts by the collective West, led by the United States, to put pressure on Russia, to encourage us to abandon the defense of our national interests and sovereignty, are doomed to failure," the Ambassador said, commenting on statements of US officials on intentions to broaden anti-Russian sanctions, TASS reported."This is so obvious that even a number of local officials are forced to acknowledge the success of the counter-measures implemented by the Government of the Russian Federation to mitigate the consequences of restrictions. Ensure positive dynamics in the development of our national economy," Antonov added.