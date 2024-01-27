Malaysia, Turkey Commend ICJ Ruling on Israeli Genocide in Gaza Amid Global Reactions

Islam Times - As the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) interim ruling on Israel's actions in Gaza reverberates globally, Malaysia and Turkey have expressed their perspectives on the court's decision.

Both nations stand in support of the ICJ's measures, with Malaysia asserting that it vindicates its longstanding call for accountability, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan applauded the court's move towards preventing genocide.The Malaysian government embraced the ruling in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, accusing the Zionist regime of committing genocide in Gaza.In a statement released on Saturday, Malaysia's Foreign Ministry expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, asserting that it vindicates Malaysia's stance on holding Israel accountable for its "atrocities, crimes against humanity, and genocide" against the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.The statement further highlighted Malaysia's anticipation of the upcoming proceedings in the case. Kuala Lumpur reiterated its longstanding call for Palestine to be granted full membership in the United Nations and to be recognized as a state based on the pre-1967 borders.The president of Turkey also lauded the ICJ's ruling instructing Israel to prevent genocide against the Palestinian people. Erdogan pledged Turkey's commitment to ensuring that the Israeli "war crimes" do not go unpunished.In a statement on Friday evening, Erdogan welcomed the ICJ's interim injunction decision, emphasizing its binding nature on countries party to the UN Genocide Convention.He expressed hope that the court's decision would bring an end to Israel's "inhumane attacks" against women, children, and the elderly in Gaza.The ICJ ruling on Friday outlined measures for Israel to prevent genocide, punish military personnel for genocidal acts, penalize officials for public calls supporting genocide, and facilitate increased humanitarian aid into Gaza.The Turkish leader, however, acknowledged that the court did not demand an immediate cessation of Israel's military operation in Gaza. South Africa, the petitioner in the genocide case, had sought a court order for Israel to "immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza."In response to the ruling, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's commitment to working towards a ceasefire and lasting peace. He emphasized, "As Turkey, we will continue to work with all our strength and stand by our Palestinian brothers to establish a ceasefire and ensure the path to permanent peace."Israel's war on Gaza, ongoing since October, has resulted in a significant death toll, with more than 26,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza Health Ministry figures.