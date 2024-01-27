0
Saturday 27 January 2024 - 23:39

China FM: Taiwan’s Independence Challenge to China-US Relations

Story Code : 1112046
China FM: Taiwan’s Independence Challenge to China-US Relations
"The so-called problem of Taiwan’s independence poses the highest risk for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. It is also the biggest challenge to Chinese-US relations," Wang Yi said, as quoted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

According to TASS, the foreign minister emphasized that the US should remain committed to the ‘One China’ policy and the bilateral agreements. Wang Yi pointed out that Washington should keep its word not to back separatist sentiment in Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. Beijing considers Taiwan to be a province of the People’s Republic of China, and this position is supported by most countries.
