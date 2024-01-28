Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System

Islam Times - Fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement have targeted and destroyed a surveillance system at an Israeli military outpost, in response to the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing a Hezbollah statement, reported that the group struck the newly-installed system at an outpost in the town of Zar'it, close to the border with Lebanon, at around 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Friday.The development came shortly after Hezbollah announced in a separate statement that it had launched surface-to-surface Falaq-1 (Dusk-1) missiles, for the first time since the outbreak of the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, against Ma'ale Golani barracks in the west part of the occupied Golan Heights.Lebanese resistance fighters also targeted gatherings of Israeli forces stationed near the Hunin Castle in Margaliot in the northern part of occupied Palestinian territories near the Lebanon border.Moreover, Hezbollah rained down rockets and anti-tank guided missiles on other Israeli military sites and settlements, including Hanita barracks, Avivim settlement, Doviv settlement, Metula, and the Shlomi settlement, for over an hour across the border.Israeli media described it as a “night of fire.”These attacks came after the Israeli army launched air raids on several areas against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, including Beit Lif, in which four Hezbollah fighters lost their lives.The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 26,083 people, most of them children and women. Another 64,487 individuals have also been wounded.