Moscow Remains Venue for Talks between Baku, Yerevan

Islam Times - Moscow continues to be the venue for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said.

"We are grateful to Russia at present for intermediary efforts to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan, and Moscow continues to be the platform for peace talks," the Ambassador told TASS in an interview.The Ambassador recalled the last trilateral meeting held in July 2023 on the initiative of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the activity of the working group on unblocking of economic ties and transport lines in the region as an example."I would like to particularly note that the Republic of Azerbaijan values highly the role of the Russian Federation in resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict that had already found its way into history. President Ilham Aliyev put a high value on the personal role of President Vladimir Putin in stoppage of hostilities in his latest interview," he added.