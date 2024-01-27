Colombia Recalls Envoy to Argentina amid Diplomatic Tension

Islam Times - The government of Colombia recalled its ambassador to Argentina on Friday, following contentious remarks made by Argentine President Javier Milei, who labeled Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "communist murderer."

In an interview with a journalist, Milei referred to Petro as "a communist murderer who is ruining Colombia." The interview, disseminated on the journalist's YouTube account, has caused diplomatic tensions between the two South American countries, Xinhua reported.In response to Milei's comments, Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, condemning the Argentine president's remarks as "disrespectful and irresponsible."The statement emphasized that such comments "violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding, and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina."