Ireland Terms ICJ Orders as Final, Binding

Islam Times - The Irish Foreign Minister Micheál Martin in a statement has described the International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders as "final and binding".

"Today, the International Court of Justice issued its order on the request for provisional measures in the South Africa v. Israel case," Martin said in his statement on Friday."I strongly welcome the Court’s orders which are final and binding," he said."These are measures that Ireland has been consistently calling for from the start of this conflict," he noted."Ireland has a deep and longstanding commitment to international law and is a strong defender of the international rules-based system. The International Court of Justice is one of the cornerstones of this system. We expect Israel to implement all provisional measures that have been ordered by the Court, in good faith and as a matter of urgency," the statement reads.While the Court has not called for a ceasefire, it has ordered the Zionist regime and the Israeli military "not to commit any acts of genocide, and importantly has ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to ensure urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance are provided in Gaza.""These orders are binding and the Court has ordered Israel to report in one month to demonstrate compliance with its orders. It is also imperative that Israel prevents and punishes incitement to genocide," it added.As I have repeatedly made clear, bringing about an end to this conflict and to the death and destruction in Gaza is a priority that must be pursued on all fronts – political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and legal, he said, reiterating that the position of the Government that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of captives, and full, safe as well as unhindered humanitarian access is needed in Gaza.The ICJ has delivered its ruling on the emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against the Zionist regime over its war on the Gaza Strip.The president of this international court emphasized that it cannot accept the Israeli regime's request to dismiss South Africa's complaint, it added."The court said, among others, that Israel must take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire," it noted."The judges have not ruled on the merits of the genocide allegations, which may take years to decide."The military operation in the Gaza Strip led to the death of a large number of people and the forced migration of a number of others, ICJ said.The Israeli attack has resulted in the death of approximately 25,000 Palestinians and the injury of 60,000 others, it added.