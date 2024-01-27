0
Saturday 27 January 2024

Massive Protest Staged in Yemen to Show Support for Palestine

Participants waved Palestinian-Yemeni flags, held placards with images of Ansarullah leaders, and chanted slogans against the United States and Israel.

Hatem al-Mahaqri, a protester, said they came to stand by the oppressed people in Gaza and share their suffering. "Our participation shows our steadfast position on the Palestinian issue and our brothers in Gaza."

Earlier Friday, Yahya Sarea, the military spokesman for Yemen's armed forces, said in a statement that their naval forces fired several missiles at a British oil tanker, Marlin Luanda, in the Gulf of Aden, causing a fire.

Over the past month, the forces and Yemen's Ansarullah popular Resistance movement have been staging many such strikes against Israeli vessels or those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories' ports.

The operations have been described as a response to the October 7, 2023-present war and siege that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza following an operation carried out by the Palestinian territory's Resistance movements.

More than 26,000 Palestinians, some 70 percent of whom are women, children, and adolescents, have been killed in the brutal onslaught so far, while upwards of 64,100 others have been injured.

Saree said the forces would continue their operations "until the aggression is stopped and food and medicine are allowed [to flow towards] the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

The United States and the UK have also conducted several missile attacks against Yemeni targets in response to the Yemeni strikes.
