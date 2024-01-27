0
Saturday 27 January 2024 - 23:55

Strong Quake in Guatemala Jolts Residents, Felt in El Salvador

Story Code : 1112056
Strong Quake in Guatemala Jolts Residents, Felt in El Salvador
The quake was also felt in neighboring El Salvador.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, just past midnight, while many slept.

Officials in El Salvador described the quake as "strong" and said they were monitoring developments, Reuters reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was near the Guatemalan town of Taxisco, about 60 miles (100 km) south of the capital Guatemala City, where alarms sounded and some frightened residents evacuated their homes.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck at a depth of 108 km (67 miles).

Parts of the facade of a church in the town of San Pablo Jocopilas, northwest of the quake's epicenter, fell down, said Guatemala's emergency services agency CONRED.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
28 January 2024
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
27 January 2024
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
28 January 2024
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
27 January 2024
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
27 January 2024
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza 'Genocide'
27 January 2024
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
27 January 2024
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
27 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
26 January 2024
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
26 January 2024
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
26 January 2024
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
26 January 2024