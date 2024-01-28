0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 00:01

ICJ Ruling Fails to Halt Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities

Story Code : 1112059
ICJ Ruling Fails to Halt Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities
Khan Younis faces relentless systematic attacks on healthcare facilities, particularly at the Nasser Hospital, the largest facility, which has been under assault for weeks.

Witnesses from Khan Younis describe a situation reminiscent of attacks on al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital in other parts of Gaza.

The military siege on Nasser Hospital escalated overnight and in the early hours, exacerbating a severe fuel shortage that forced the shutdown of crucial services. Simultaneously, Al-Amal Hospital remains under attack, gradually being rendered inoperable.

Dr. Bassam Meqdad, head of the orthopedic surgery department at Nasser Hospital, Khan Younis, has been arrested by Israeli forces. Nasser Hospital, the largest functioning health facility in Gaza, suffered a complete power outage.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) condemned the Israeli siege and targeting of El Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, stating that the ongoing bombardment jeopardizes the safety of medical staff, patients, and around 7,000 displaced individuals seeking refuge. Israeli attacks impede ambulance movement, hindering access to the injured and necessary medical care.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) stated on Friday that "vital medical services have collapsed at Nasser Hospital" due to heavy fighting and bombardments, leaving 300 to 350 patients stranded as evacuation remains perilous without ambulances.

Despite the ICJ ruling, the situation in Gaza's healthcare facilities remains dire, with ongoing attacks causing significant disruptions.

At least 26,257 people have been killed and 64,797 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
28 January 2024
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
27 January 2024
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
28 January 2024
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
27 January 2024
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
27 January 2024
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza 'Genocide'
27 January 2024
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
27 January 2024
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
27 January 2024
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
Pro-Palestine Activists Facing Increased FBI Interrogations
26 January 2024
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
CIA, Mossad Chiefs to Hold Talks with Qatari, Egyptian Mediators over a Truce with Hamas
26 January 2024
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
ICJ Urges Israel Regime to Abide by the Genocide Convention
26 January 2024
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
US to Supply F-35, F-15 Fighter Jets to “Israel”
26 January 2024