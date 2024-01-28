ICJ Ruling Fails to Halt Attacks on Gaza Healthcare Facilities

Islam Times - Despite the ICJ's call for an end to all acts of genocide by the Israeli military, healthcare facilities continue to be targeted by the Israeli forces.

Khan Younis faces relentless systematic attacks on healthcare facilities, particularly at the Nasser Hospital, the largest facility, which has been under assault for weeks.Witnesses from Khan Younis describe a situation reminiscent of attacks on al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital in other parts of Gaza.The military siege on Nasser Hospital escalated overnight and in the early hours, exacerbating a severe fuel shortage that forced the shutdown of crucial services. Simultaneously, Al-Amal Hospital remains under attack, gradually being rendered inoperable.Dr. Bassam Meqdad, head of the orthopedic surgery department at Nasser Hospital, Khan Younis, has been arrested by Israeli forces. Nasser Hospital, the largest functioning health facility in Gaza, suffered a complete power outage.The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) condemned the Israeli siege and targeting of El Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, stating that the ongoing bombardment jeopardizes the safety of medical staff, patients, and around 7,000 displaced individuals seeking refuge. Israeli attacks impede ambulance movement, hindering access to the injured and necessary medical care.Doctors Without Borders (MSF) stated on Friday that "vital medical services have collapsed at Nasser Hospital" due to heavy fighting and bombardments, leaving 300 to 350 patients stranded as evacuation remains perilous without ambulances.Despite the ICJ ruling, the situation in Gaza's healthcare facilities remains dire, with ongoing attacks causing significant disruptions.At least 26,257 people have been killed and 64,797 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.