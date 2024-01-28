0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 00:04

Army Fit to Combat Any Threat to Iran: General

Story Code : 1112061
“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army is currently at the pinnacle of preparedness and stands against any threat powerfully,” Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said during a visit to the northern city of Sari.

Highlighting the Army’s readiness to combat and thwart any type of threat posed by the enemies, the general said the Army owes its perfect combat, defense and deterrent capabilities to its skilled personnel and the homegrown and modern equipment.

The Army is tasked with safeguarding Iran’s territorial integrity and independence, he stated.

In a meeting with a group of top military commanders in April 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on the Iranian Armed Forces to keep enhancing their preparedness in all areas and do not cease making progress because the threats of the enemies will never fade away.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, stressed that military preparedness will act as deterrence against the enemies, calling for vigilance in the face of the elements masterminding plots.
