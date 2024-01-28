Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Story Code : 1112063
"The United States routinely upgrades its military facilities in Allied nations. Unclassified administrative budget documents often accompany such activities. These documents are not predictive of, nor are they intended to disclose any specific posture or basing details, TASS reported.
It is US policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons at any general or specific location," the defense official said.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper said in its article that its reporters had found in Pentagon’s documents new mentioning of a plan that could provide for stationing of nuclear munitions at the Lakenheath military base in the Suffolk County. The newspaper has already reported such possibility before.