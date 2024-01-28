Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK

Islam Times - A US defense official did not confirm but also did not deny reports, whereby the US is said to intend to station its nuclear weapons in the territory of the United Kingdom.

"The United States routinely upgrades its military facilities in Allied nations. Unclassified administrative budget documents often accompany such activities. These documents are not predictive of, nor are they intended to disclose any specific posture or basing details, TASS reported.It is US policy to neither confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons at any general or specific location," the defense official said.The Daily Telegraph newspaper said in its article that its reporters had found in Pentagon’s documents new mentioning of a plan that could provide for stationing of nuclear munitions at the Lakenheath military base in the Suffolk County. The newspaper has already reported such possibility before.