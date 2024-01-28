Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza

Islam Times - "Hossein Amir-Abdollahian," the Iranian Foreign Minister, announced early on Wednesday: "The Gaza conflict has seen an expanded scope."

Amir-Adollahian, en route to New York for the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza, informed BBC News: "The conflict in Gaza has heightened the risk of a broader Middle East confrontation.""Our Foreign Minister elaborated: "Despite claiming concern over escalating tensions, the US backs Israel's military actions, intensifying the conflict's scale."He added: "Rather than merely calling for restraint, Americans should pressure Israel to cease hostilities.""The leader of our diplomatic efforts emphasized: "Resolving regional issues centers not in Tel Aviv but in Washington."Amir-Abdollahian also addressed the potential return of Trump to power in the US: "Whether Trump prevails or not, it won't impact US-Iran relations. Individuals hold little significance; governmental behavior is paramount."