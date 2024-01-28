0
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza

Amir-Adollahian, en route to New York for the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza, informed BBC News: "The conflict in Gaza has heightened the risk of a broader Middle East confrontation."

"Our Foreign Minister elaborated: "Despite claiming concern over escalating tensions, the US backs Israel's military actions, intensifying the conflict's scale."

He added: "Rather than merely calling for restraint, Americans should pressure Israel to cease hostilities."

"The leader of our diplomatic efforts emphasized: "Resolving regional issues centers not in Tel Aviv but in Washington."

Amir-Abdollahian also addressed the potential return of Trump to power in the US: "Whether Trump prevails or not, it won't impact US-Iran relations. Individuals hold little significance; governmental behavior is paramount."
