Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi resistance forces have targeted five US-occupied military bases in Syria and neighboring Iraq in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units, reported that an explosive-laden drone had struck the US-run facility in al-Shaddadi town, situated about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Syria’s northeastern city of Hasakah, on Sunday morning.There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage at the site, and possible casualties.Earlier, combat drones had targeted the US-occupied bases in Khirbat ‘Adnan village in Hasakah province, and at the Rukban district in southeastern Syria near the Jordanian border.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of anti-terror fighters, in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Saturday evening, claimed responsibility for the drone strike on the US-run Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq's western province of Anbar.In a separate statement, the group announced that a salvo of rockets had slammed into a military base housing US occupation forces at Conoco gas field in Syria's eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq noted that the operations came in condemnation of the presence of American occupation forces in Iraq and elsewhere in the West Asia region and in retaliation for Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip.Iraqi resistance forces have conducted dozens of strikes on the US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria amid growing anti-US sentiments in the region over Washington’s support for the Israeli genocidal campaign in Gaza.Israel launched hostilities in Gaza following a historic operation by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.More than 110 days into the campaign, the regime has achieved no objectives despite killing at least 26,083 people in Gaza, around 70 percent of them women and children. Another 64,487 individuals have been wounded as well.The United States has supplied Israel with weapons and intelligence support and blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.