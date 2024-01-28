0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 10:09

UNRWA Denounces Shocking Funding Cuts by US

Story Code : 1112110
UNRWA Denounces Shocking Funding Cuts by US
The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, on Saturday, denounced a move by a growing number of countries to pull funding for the agency following allegations by Israel that some of its staffers participated in Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Finland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, the UK, and Germany announced suspensions of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) on Saturday.

Those announcements followed the US, Australia, and Canada, who suspended funding on Friday.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the agency, said it was “shocking” to see the suspension, especially since the agency took “immediate action” to terminate the contracts of the accused staffers and investigate the allegations.

Citing Friday’s ruling from the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to take measures to enable humanitarian assistance for people in Gaza, Lazzarini said it would be “immensely irresponsible” to sanction the agency and those it serves “because of allegations of criminal acts against some individuals.”

UNRWA is the largest humanitarian actor in Gaza with 3,000 core staff on the ground, per Lazzarini’s statement. Israel has in the past accused UNRWA of spreading pro-Hamas propaganda.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
28 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
28 January 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
28 January 2024
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
27 January 2024
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
28 January 2024
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
27 January 2024
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
28 January 2024
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
27 January 2024
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
27 January 2024
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza 'Genocide'
27 January 2024
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
27 January 2024
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
27 January 2024