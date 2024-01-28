Swedish Officials Apologize for Attack on Iranian Embassy

Islam Times - Swedish authorities have apologized for the attack on the Iranian embassy in Stockholm and emphasized Sweden's commitment to maintaining and ensuring the security of the embassy and its employees under the Vienna Convention.

Following an illegal gathering outside the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Stockholm and the subsequent attack on one of the embassy employees, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with temporary charge d'affaires of the country's embassy in the Swedish capital Mohammad Ahmadi to discuss the issue.Ahmadi underlined that the strong complaint was transferred to the Swedish side in Tehran and Stockholm soon after the unlawful act outside the diplomatic mission, emphasizing the need to identify and punish the perpetrators.He further added that the Swedish officials in meetings and phone calls, including with the head of the department (deputy) of international affairs apologized for the incident and emphasized Sweden's commitment to maintaining and ensuring the security of the embassy and its employees in accordance with the Vienna Convention.The Swedish authorities also informed the Iranian embassy that Swedish police have arrested 5 people in connection with the attack and that they will continue to pursue the issue until the perpetrators are convicted.The top Iranian diplomat also talked to the embassy employee who was injured during the attack and wished him a speedy recovery.Amir-Abdollahian has urged the Swedish government to adhere to its obligations stipulated in the Vienna Convention.