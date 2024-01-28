Spokesman Condemns Fatal Attack in Iran’s SE Border Region

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned an armed attack that killed nine Pakistani nationals at a border town southeast of Iran on Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday night, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the armed attack in Sirkan, located in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, that has killed nine Pakistani citizens and critically wounded three others.He extended his sympathies to the Pakistani government and the families of the victims, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.The spokesman further noted that the responsible authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, adding that Iran and Pakistan will not let the enemies damage the brotherly relations between the two nations.Nobody has claimed responsibility for the murders so far.The Iranian authorities are investigating how and why those people have been killed.Sirkan is 23 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.