0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 10:16

Spokesman Condemns Fatal Attack in Iran’s SE Border Region

Story Code : 1112117
Spokesman Condemns Fatal Attack in Iran’s SE Border Region
In a statement on Saturday night, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the armed attack in Sirkan, located in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, that has killed nine Pakistani citizens and critically wounded three others.

He extended his sympathies to the Pakistani government and the families of the victims, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The spokesman further noted that the responsible authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, adding that Iran and Pakistan will not let the enemies damage the brotherly relations between the two nations.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the murders so far.

The Iranian authorities are investigating how and why those people have been killed.

Sirkan is 23 kilometers away from the common border with Pakistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
28 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
28 January 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
28 January 2024
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
27 January 2024
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
28 January 2024
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
27 January 2024
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
28 January 2024
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
27 January 2024
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
Yemen Directly Hits UK Tanker in Support of Gaza
27 January 2024
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza
South Africa Applauds ICJ Ruling on Gaza 'Genocide'
27 January 2024
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
In Red Sea; Insurance Companies Halt Services for US, Israeli Ships
27 January 2024
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
Hebrew “Walla”: Biden Told Netanyahu He Can’t Support Year-Long War in Gaza
27 January 2024