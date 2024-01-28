Pro-Palestine Protests Erupt Across New York City on US National Day of Action

Islam Times - Demonstrations unfolded across New York City on Saturday as part of a National Day of Action, voicing their opposition to the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

The National Day of Action marked seven years since the initiation of the Muslim ban by former US president Donald Trump, sparking nationwide protests.Supporters of the Palestinian people took to the streets, rallying outside the AirTrain at Jamaica station.To accommodate the anticipated crowds, John F. Kennedy International Airport issued an alert, advising Saturday travelers to plan for potential overcrowding. Terminals and the AirTrain were restricted to ticketed passengers, employees, or those with valid airport business.In Brooklyn, the Belt Parkway experienced heavy traffic, with vehicles honking in solidarity.A protester expressed frustration, stating, "They want to pretend that using this is a reason to get arrested is nothing short of telling us, 'You need to shut ... up. You can't talk about this genocide.' They will force us to fund this genocide laying down, and they won't even allow us to speak about it."