Sunday 28 January 2024 - 23:16

The Hill: Half of Biden’s Supporters Accuse the Zionist Regime of Israel of Genocide in Gaza

On Thursday, a US congressional-linked news source revealed findings from a survey indicating that 51 percent of Biden supporters from 2020 now perceive Israel's incursion into Gaza as "excessively violent," with 58 percent of them foreseeing a potential escalation into a major Middle Eastern conflict.

The Hill noted in its coverage: Opponents of the Israeli regime, referencing documented assaults on universities, hospitals, and graveyards, assert that the military actions of this regime aim to displace Gaza's Palestinian inhabitants.

It's notable that an increasing number of Democratic lawmakers in Congress have pressed Biden to directly urge the Netanyahu administration to pursue a ceasefire in Gaza. As per the Progressive Caucus of Working Families Party, approximately 60 House members and five senators have advocated for a ceasefire. This development coincides with Biden's public opposition to the idea of a lasting ceasefire.

Supporters of a Gaza ceasefire have appeared at numerous public gatherings attended by Biden, articulating their dissent and condemning the US government's backing of the Zionist regime, leading to substantial disruptions during his speeches.

The International Court of Justice is anticipated to render its initial verdict regarding South Africa's case against the Zionist government, which alleges genocide in Gaza. The court will refrain from determining the nature of the genocide accusation but will announce whether it will call for temporary or emergency measures in the Gaza conflict. This development coincides with the United Nations' declaration that nearly the entire population of Gaza, approximately 2.3 million individuals, has been displaced due to Israeli military assaults and requires urgent humanitarian aid.
