Israeli Settlers Block Aid to Gaza: Report

Islam Times - The Israeli settlers prevented the entrance of humanitarian aid shipments to the Gaza Strip.

It is for the fourth consecutive day that the Israeli settlers have occupied the Karam Abu Salem border passage, preventing the trucks of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.With 114 days passing since the Israeli regime's war on the Gaza Strip, the situation of the people has been exacerbated in such a way that starvation and infectious diseases have threatened the lives of Gaza's people.Also, the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that the Israeli forces arrested at least 22 other Palestinian citizens since last night, on Saturday, in the West Bank; given the figure, the number of Palestinians arrested in the West Bank since the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7 reached 6,330.During the last 24 hours, the Israeli regime carried out 19 strikes on Gaza as the result of which 165 people were martyred and 290 others were wounded.Since October 7, the Israeli regime has been pouring bombs on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 26,420 people and injuring more than 65,000 in the Palestinian city.Amy Ayalon, the former head of the Israeli intelligence service, warned in an interview with Le Monde about the formation of a new wave of Intifada (Palestinian emancipatory campaign) in the West Bank.Ayalon warned that if the Israeli regime refuse to accept the peace plan, it should wait for days worse than October 7.The Israeli regime steps in the 114th day of the war on Gaza as it has been hated by the world's general public and is prosecuted by the world's countries.It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered on Friday, January 26, Israel to take measures to prevent and punish direct incitement of genocide in the Gaza Strip immediately and take effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the enclave.