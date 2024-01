Islam Times - Praising the religious minorities' warriors' efforts, the Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces said that religious minorities have sacrificed more than one hundred forty martyrs during the Sacred Defense.

In a ceremony to praise monotheistic religions' warriors, Kioumars Heydari noted that they defended the country's boundaries.Stressing how big is Iran and how anyone can live there in peace and security, Heydari emphasized: "If anything endangers Iran's security, all of us with any religion are bound to defend it."