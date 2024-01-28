Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Soldiers in Birkat Risha Site

Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance movement targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Birkat Risha site.

Hezbollah successfully targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of the Birkat Risha site, employing precision missile weaponry and scoring direct hits to support the Palestinian nation in Gaza, Al-Manar TV English webiste reported.Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army said that its fighter jets had struck two Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon.A military statement said the strikes targeted military positions belonging to the Lebanese group in the towns of Zibqin and Houla.The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 26,083 people, most of them children and women. Another 64,487 individuals have also been wounded.