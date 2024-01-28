0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 23:36

Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Soldiers in Birkat Risha Site

Story Code : 1112234
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Soldiers in Birkat Risha Site
Hezbollah successfully targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers east of the Birkat Risha site, employing precision missile weaponry and scoring direct hits to support the Palestinian nation in Gaza, Al-Manar TV English webiste reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army said that its fighter jets had struck two Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon.

A military statement said the strikes targeted military positions belonging to the Lebanese group in the towns of Zibqin and Houla.

The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.

The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 26,083 people, most of them children and women. Another 64,487 individuals have also been wounded.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
28 January 2024
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
28 January 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
28 January 2024
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
28 January 2024
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
28 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
28 January 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
28 January 2024
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
27 January 2024
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
28 January 2024
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
27 January 2024
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
28 January 2024
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
27 January 2024