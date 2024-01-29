0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 23:37

Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals

Story Code : 1112235
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
“Hamas is eager to achieve a full ceasefire in Gaza, but Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, seeks the continuation of the war,” Hessam Badran said on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Samaa TV.  

The Hamas official said that Netanyahu continues to lie about the war in Gaza as he is fully aware that eliminating Hamas is an impossible task.

“Netanyahu puts his personal interests above all else,” Badran said. “Netanyahu poses a real threat to regional and global stability, and he is seeking to prolong the war for his personal and political goals.”  

Badran stated that the call for Hamas leaders to leave the Gaza Strip is unrealistic, emphasizing that it is the occupying forces that should leave the Palestinian territory.

The elimination of Hamas was among the announced goals of the Israeli war cabinet led by Netanyahu when the regime unleashed the ongoing war on Gaza in early October following Operation Al Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian Resistance movement. Analysts, however, say the ambitious goal is impossible to achieve.
