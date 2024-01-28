Pakistan Confirms Death of Its Citizens in Saravan Attack

Islam Times - Pakistan has confirmed the death of a number of its citizens in an armed attack in southeastern Iran.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said they were in touch with Iranian authorities and asked Tehran to investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this "heinous crime."“It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally," spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.According to Baloch, Pakistan's consul in Zahedan was on his way to the hospital where injured people were being treated and would reach there in a few hours."He will also meet local authorities, and among other things, impress upon them the urgent need for strong action against the perpetrators of this crime," she said.Earlier Saturday, the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kan'ani strongly condemned the armed action by unidentified gunmen on Saturday morning in the suburbs of Saravan, in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran which, according to the preliminary reports, resulted in the death of 9 Pakistani citizens and the wounding of 3 others, and extended condolences to the government of Pakistan and the families of the victims.The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran further pointed out that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing by the Iranian judicial and intelligence authorities, adding that "Iran and Pakistan will not allow enemies to harm the fraternal relations between the two countries."