Iran Navy to Expand Presence to Antarctica

Islam Times - Iran's Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani says that the navy forces have established three command centers in the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Ocean already and are planning to expand the presence to Antarctica.

The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to raise Iran's flag everywhere in the oceans, Irani said on Sunday.Stressing the fact that Iran's navy plans to be present in the South Pole as well, he said that all the countries in the world are present in the South Pole under their armies' support.He noted that Iran's navy achievements have been made domestically.We presented a successful model for interactivity, companionship, and empathy and used all the capacities in the country in the Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla, he stressed.The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla, comprised of domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, entered the first naval zone of the Iranian Navy in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, on May 20, 2023, to a welcome by Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and other senior Navy officers.