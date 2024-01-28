0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 23:50

Iran Navy to Expand Presence to Antarctica

Story Code : 1112239
Iran Navy to Expand Presence to Antarctica
The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to raise Iran's flag everywhere in the oceans, Irani said on Sunday.

Stressing the fact that Iran's navy plans to be present in the South Pole as well, he said that all the countries in the world are present in the South Pole under their armies' support.

He noted that Iran's navy achievements have been made domestically.

We presented a successful model for interactivity, companionship, and empathy and used all the capacities in the country in the Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla, he stressed.

The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla, comprised of domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, entered the first naval zone of the Iranian Navy in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, on May 20, 2023, to a welcome by Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and other senior Navy officers.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
28 January 2024
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
28 January 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
28 January 2024
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
28 January 2024
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
28 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
28 January 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
28 January 2024
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
27 January 2024
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
28 January 2024
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
27 January 2024
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
28 January 2024
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
27 January 2024