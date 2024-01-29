0
Sunday 28 January 2024 - 23:51

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops

According to the Washington Post, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on American forces in Jordan by issuing a statement on Sunday.

In the statement, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance said that, "We declare our responsibility for the attack that targeted American forces in Jordan."

An Iraqi Islamic Resistance official has also announced that if America continues to support Israel, such attacks will intensify.

According to the Iraqi Islamic Resistance official, all US interests in the region are legitimate targets for them amid the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on Gaza as supported by the US army.
