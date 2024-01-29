Iranian Destroyer Attracts Customers after Round-The-World Mission

Islam Times - Many foreign countries have become interested in purchasing Iran’s homegrown Dena destroyer, which has circumnavigated the world as part of the 86th flotilla, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

The Dena destroyer, which has circumnavigated the globe without any breakdown or even a mere fracture in its antennas, has attracted many customers after the mission, the Navy commander said on Sunday.Pointing to Iran’s success in developing indigenous maritime methods and navigational techniques for riding out storms, the commander said the 86th flotilla’s contact with Iran was not disconnected even for a second during its mission.The admiral also unveiled plans for Iran’s naval presence in the Antarctic.The Iranian Navy’s 86th flotilla, comprising the Dena destroyer and the Makran forward base ship, left Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas in September 2022 and returned home in May 2023 after sailing 63,000 kilometers of sea routes.Dena is a Mowj-class destroyer that joined the Iranian Navy in June 2021. The military vessel is equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes and naval cannons.Makran is a forward base ship weighing 121,000 tons. The warship can carry five helicopters and is employed for providing logistical support for the combat warships.