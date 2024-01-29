0
Monday 29 January 2024 - 00:01

UN Urges Countries to Reverse Funding Pause for Refugee Agency

Story Code : 1112244
UN Urges Countries to Reverse Funding Pause for Refugee Agency
At least nine countries, including top donors the United States and Germany, have paused funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) following allegations by Israel that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

"While I understand their concerns... I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA's operations," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday. 

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, also urged countries to "reconsider their decisions before UNRWA is forced to suspend its humanitarian response."

More than 26,000 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, the enclave's health ministry said. With flows of aid like food and medicine into the territory just a trickle of pre-conflict levels, deaths from preventable diseases as well as the risk of famine are growing, aid officials say, according to Reuters.

Since Oct. 7, most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have become reliant on the aid UNRWA provides, including about one million who have fled Israeli bombardments sheltering in its facilities. Palestinians expressed anger at the funding cuts.

"We used to say Israel was launching a war of famine against us in parallel to its war of destruction, now those countries who suspended the aid to UNRWA declared themselves partners in this war, and collective punishment," said Yamen Hamad, who lives at an UNRWA-run school in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip, after fleeing northern Gaza.

A UN appointed expert on the right to food Michael Fakhri warned on social media platform X that the funding cuts meant that famine was now "inevitable" in Gaza.

The Israeli regime's foreign minister, Israel Katz, on Saturday called for the agency to be replaced and urged for more countries to cut funding. Israel has not yet publicly given details of UNRWA staff members' alleged involvement in the October 7 operation. 

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq declined to respond directly to Katz's remarks but said UNRWA overall had a strong record.

There was no immediate sign of countries' heeding the UN call to reinstate aid. However, Norway and Ireland said they would continue funding the agency.

UNRWA was set up to help refugees of the 1948 Nakbah and provides education, health and aid services to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
28 January 2024
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
28 January 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
28 January 2024
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
28 January 2024
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
28 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
28 January 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
28 January 2024
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
27 January 2024
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
28 January 2024
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
27 January 2024
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
28 January 2024
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
27 January 2024