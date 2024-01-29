Israeli Bombardment Inflicts Horror on Fleeing Palestinians in Khan Younis

Islam Times - The city of Khan Younis remains under relentless Israeli bombardment, compelling thousands to evacuate through security checkpoints utilizing facial recognition technology.

During this process, women and children are separated from the men, leading to the detention and dehumanization of a significant number of people.As people attempt to escape the bombing, they face targeted attacks from tank and artillery shells, small-arms fire, and low-hovering Israeli attack drones. Tragically, reports indicate a high number of casualties among those fleeing the city.Intense fighting has erupted in the southeastern part of Khan Younis, near the edges of Rafah city. Disturbing footage captures the aftermath of Israeli attacks, with the bodies of eight individuals displayed at Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. Shams al-Din al-Majdalawi, the brother of one victim, lamented the unjust killing, emphasizing the academic achievements of his brother and expressing profound grief over the loss.The situation intensified as families resorted to burying their children in a mass grave within the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Approximately 30 bodies were seen piled up, highlighting the challenges faced by residents in reaching external cemeteries due to the ongoing Israeli attacks. Funeral prayers for the victims took place amid the distressing scenes within the hospital premises.