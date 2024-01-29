0
Monday 29 January 2024 - 00:02

Israeli Bombardment Inflicts Horror on Fleeing Palestinians in Khan Younis

Story Code : 1112245
Israeli Bombardment Inflicts Horror on Fleeing Palestinians in Khan Younis
During this process, women and children are separated from the men, leading to the detention and dehumanization of a significant number of people.

As people attempt to escape the bombing, they face targeted attacks from tank and artillery shells, small-arms fire, and low-hovering Israeli attack drones. Tragically, reports indicate a high number of casualties among those fleeing the city.

Intense fighting has erupted in the southeastern part of Khan Younis, near the edges of Rafah city. Disturbing footage captures the aftermath of Israeli attacks, with the bodies of eight individuals displayed at Abu Youssef al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah. Shams al-Din al-Majdalawi, the brother of one victim, lamented the unjust killing, emphasizing the academic achievements of his brother and expressing profound grief over the loss.

The situation intensified as families resorted to burying their children in a mass grave within the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Approximately 30 bodies were seen piled up, highlighting the challenges faced by residents in reaching external cemeteries due to the ongoing Israeli attacks. Funeral prayers for the victims took place amid the distressing scenes within the hospital premises.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
28 January 2024
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
28 January 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
28 January 2024
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
28 January 2024
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
Germany Backs Today’s Hitler
28 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
Iraqi Resistance Targets Five US Bases in Syria, Iraq
28 January 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
Amir-Abdollahian: The Scope of the War Has Expanded in Gaza
28 January 2024
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Military Surveillance System
27 January 2024
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
US Plans for Ukraine Focus on Defense This Year: Washington Post
28 January 2024
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
South Africa Minister: Mandela Will Be Smiling at ICJ Ruling against “Israel”
27 January 2024
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
Pentagon Neither Confirms Nor Denies Plans to Station Nuclear Weapons in UK
28 January 2024
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
Gaza’s Victory This Time in the Hague
27 January 2024