Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan

Islam Times - Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations has stated a drone attack on a US military base in Jordan, saying the Islamic Republic had no role in those attacks.

Three US soldiers have been killed and 30 others wounded in a drone attack in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border at a US base called Tower 22 the United States military has said.The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed attacks targeting three bases, including one on the Jordan-Syria border.The attack took place near a small base near the border with Syria. US forces at the Tower 22 outpost are there as part of an "advise and assist" mission with Jordan.The representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the United Nations on Sunday night told IRNA that Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base.It further clarified that there is a conflict between US forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks.The Iranian mission in the UN stated that some of the critics of the administration of the US President and hawkish Republicans were in their efforts to link the attack on the Al-Tanf base to Iran.This is while several unnamed American officials were quoted by the media as saying that it remained uncertain the Iranian military was involved in the attack on the US base on the Jordan-Syria border that killed three troops and wounded over three dozen others.The attack comes amid tensions in the region, where Israel continues its war on Gaza that killed at least 26,400 people so far.The drone landed near living quarters at the base, CNN quoted two US officials. At least 34 military personnel were being evaluated for possible traumatic brain injury and have been evacuated from the base. It is unclear why the air defense system failed to stop the drone.Fears have grown about the possibility of a regional conflagration amid US-Uk attacks at Yemen’s Houthi Ansarallah and Yemeni Army that target vessels bound to Israeli ports as an act for supporting people of Gaza and daily rounds of cross-border fire between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah.