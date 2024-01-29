0
Monday 29 January 2024 - 07:48

4 Mossad-Affiliated Terrorists Executed in Iran

Story Code : 1112300
4 Mossad-Affiliated Terrorists Executed in Iran
The Mossad-affiliated terrorists were detained by Iranian intelligence forces as they were planning to carry out a bombing on a facility belonging to the Iranian defense ministry last year.

The four terrorists, Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Vafa Azarbar, and Pejman Fatehi, had illegally entered Iran from the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

They were planning to carry out an operation against the defense ministry facility in Najaf Abad, Isfahan province, on July 23, 2023. They were detained by the Iranian intelligence forces a few days before their operation.

About a year and a half before the operation, the four terrorists were identified and recruited by Mossad by one of the senior members of the Komala terrorist group. They have been trained in the military headquarters of several African countries.

Mossad officers were also present in the training session held for the terrorists and even Mossad chief David Barnea attended one of the sessions to motivate the terrorist team members.
