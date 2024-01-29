Iran Seizes Foreign Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel

Islam Times - A foreign vessel has been seized off the coast of Bushehr Province, southern Iran, on charges of transporting smuggled fuel, an IRGC commander said.

A Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Bushehr province, Brigadier General Heydar Honarian Mojarrad, told Mehr News Agency that the vessel, with the flag of an Oceanian country, was carrying 2 million liters of smuggled fuel.The seizure took place upon a court order early Sunday, according to the IRGC general.The IRGC also detained the tanker's 14 crew members who had Asian nationalities.He added that the seized fuel would be handed over to the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) based on the court order.