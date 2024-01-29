Explosion Kills 6 in Northeast Nigeria

Islam Times - Six people, including four children, were killed on Saturday when an explosive device collected by metal scavengers exploded in northeast Nigeria's Borno state.

The homemade bomb went off when two metal scavengers were sorting through scraps they collected from the bush outside the town of Gubio, 80 kilometers from the regional capital Maiduguri, the sources said.Six people were killed in the IED (improvised explosive device) explosion, two men and four children, Mali Bulama, political administrator for Gubio district said.The identity of the men had yet to be determined because they were badly mutilated by the blast that occurred inside an unfinished building used to store scraps, Bulama added, Barron's reported.