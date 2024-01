Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The Iranian foreign minister left Tehran for Islamabad on Sunday to meet high-ranking officials of the country.Headed a diplomatic delegation, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is scheduled to meet and talk with Pakistani officials.The fight against terrorism and bilateral issues will be one of the axes of his negotiations during the trip.