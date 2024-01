Islam Times - The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack on a church in Turkey's Istanbul on Sunday.

Assailants launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on Sunday, leaving one person dead, Turkey's interior minister said.The attack occurred at around 11:40 in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked men, Ali Yerlikaya said.The minister said an individual identified as C.T. -- who was among those attending Sunday's service -- had died after the armed attack.