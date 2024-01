Islam Times - The spokesman for the Armed Forces of Yemen Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Monday announced that a US ship was targeted in the Gulf of Aden.

The US ship, named Lewis B puller, was targeted with a Naval missile in support of the Palestinian people and in response to the American and British attacks on Yemen.The American ship was in charge of providing logistical support for the American forces that participated in the attacks against Yemen, Saree stressed.The Yemeni armed forces will continue their operations against Israeli ships and ships bound for the ports is occupied Palestine, according to his statement.