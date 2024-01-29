0
Monday 29 January 2024 - 23:12

11 Zionist Ministers Take Part in Far-Right Event Calling for “Israeli” Occupying of Gaza

Story Code : 1112490
11 Zionist Ministers Take Part in Far-Right Event Calling for “Israeli” Occupying of Gaza
Several hundred “Israelis” attended the conference at the so-called “Congress Center”.

Hebrew media quoted a senior official close to “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that the he believes the convention to be harmful.

“It compromises the war effort in Gaza and the effort to free the ‘hostages’. What does it contribute? It adds nothing,” Bibi’s source told “Israeli” media.

Meanwhile, the so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called on “Israel” to “encourage voluntary emigration” of Palestinians from the war-battered enclave.

The Zionist official also urged to rebuild “Israeli” settlements in Gaza, says that Israel's unilateral disengagement from Gaza in 2005 Disengagement from Gaza only brought about “terror”.

"It is on us to fulfill what our Torah says, ‘You will inherit the inhabitants of the land so that they do not become thorns in your side,’ we must encourage them to leave," Ben Gvir added.

“What a shame it would be to wait another 15 years to return to Gush Katif. It's high time to return to ‘home’, to build settlements, to institute the death penalty for ‘terrorists’, and it is the time for victory,” he claimed.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
China Hopes for Effective Implementation of ICJ Ruling: Spox
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
Yemen Announces Targeting A US Destroyer, Forcing It to Retreat
29 January 2024
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA
29 January 2024
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
Reasons Why US Base on Jordan-Syria Border Attacked
29 January 2024
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
Yemen Targets US Ship in Gulf of Aden: Saree
29 January 2024
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
Hezbollah Launches Precision-Strike Missile Attacks on Israeli Positions
29 January 2024
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
CENTCOM Evacuates 8 US Soldiers from Jordan after Drone Attack
29 January 2024
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
Iran Rejects any Involvement in Attack at US Base in Jordan
29 January 2024
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
NATO Won’t Defend US: Trump
29 January 2024
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
Yemen Warns of Naval Retaliation across Seas amid Ongoing Israeli War
28 January 2024
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Attack on US Troops
28 January 2024
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
Hamas: Netanyahu Seeks to Continue Gaza War for Political Goals
28 January 2024
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
Russia Open to Substantive Proposals for Diplomatic Settlement in Ukraine: MFA
28 January 2024