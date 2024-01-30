“Israel” Continues Its Genocide in Gaza, US and Other Countries Stop Funding UNRWA

Islam Times - As part of the continued “Israeli” genocide on Gaza, at least 350 Palestinians have been martyred over the past 48 hours.

Citing medical sources, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported on Sunday that at least 24 of the martyrs fell by the “Israeli” shelling of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.The Palestine Red Crescent Society [PCRS] also said that three of the Khan Yunis martyrs were buried inside the courtyard of the al-Amal hospital due to the ongoing Israeli blockade on the facility.So far, the Tel Aviv has martyred at least 26422 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 65087 others.Meanwhile, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] announced that only four out of 22 of its health centers in the Gaza Strip are operational due to “Israeli” bombardment and access restrictions.Last week, UNRWA had six operational health centers in Gaza.Before the start of the “Israeli” war, UNRWA provided basic services, from medical care to education to Gaza’s nearly 2.2 million residents.The agency is now supplying aid to desperate people in Gaza and using its facilities to shelter those fleeing Israeli raids.“Israel” has recently claimed that 12 of UNRWA staff members participated in Hamas’ October 7 operation.In a statement, Hamas said the occupying entity is trying to undermine UNRWA and other organizations providing humanitarian relief in Gaza.Following “Israeli” accusations against UNRWA, several countries, including the US and the UK, suspended funding for the agency, in a move condemned by Palestinian officials.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the loss of funding meant the UN could not guarantee aid to Gaza for February.He also pleaded for donor states to continue supporting the UN agency, adding, “The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met.”Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's commissioner general, said, he is “shocked” by the decision made by certain Western countries to pause funding to the aid agency based on allegations leveled by “Israel”.“Our humanitarian operation, on which 2 million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing. I am shocked such decisions are taken based on the alleged behavior of a few individuals and as the war continues, needs are deepening and famine looms. “